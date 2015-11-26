Huawei Mate 8 with Android 6.0 and Kirin 950 processor unveiled ahead of CES 2016 outing

Huawei has officially released details and images on its new, flagship smartphone, the Huawei Mate 8, and has confirmed that it will be on its stand at CES 2016 in January.

It will feature the company's own octa-core Kirin 950 processor, running four cores at 1.8GHz, four at 2.3GHz. A Mali T880MP4 chip runs the graphics. It also has either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the version.

That's powerful spec for the phone and equivalent to or even better than everything else on the market at present.

Its screen features a 6-inch IPS LCD display, although it is just 1080p, but the phone does have Cat 6 4G LTE capabilities.

The rear camera sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX298 sensor with optical image stabilisation and f/2.0 aperture, while the front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

There will be 32GB, 64GB and 128GB models, with microSD card slot for expansion, and a dual-SIM version will also be available (in China anyway). The battery is 4,000mAh and the phone comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow from the box.

Initially, Huawei will release the Mate 8 in its native China, with the phone expected to hit stores there in the first quarter of next year. However, it is possible it will bring the device to other markets in 2016 too. Pricing is yet to be revealed.