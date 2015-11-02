Huawei Mate 8 event invite teases 26 November reveal date

Chinese company Huawei is getting ready to reveal yet another top-tier smartphone, called the Huawei Mate 8, according to an invite it just sent to the media, alterting them to a press event set for 26 November.

The Huawei Mate 8 is expected to be a 6-inch flagship with a Quad HD display (2560x1440-pixel resolution), an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 950 2.4 GHz Cortex-A53 and quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU, a Mali T-880 GPU, 3 GB/4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 32 GB or 64 GB of internal memory, a 21-megapixel rear camera, a 5/8-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 8 might also come with a Force Touch-like feature and will most likely run Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box. As far as pricing goes, a report from China suggested that the Huawei Mate 8 has entered mass production at Foxconn in preparation for a late November or early December release, and that it'll cost about $519 (£336) for the version with 3GB RAM, 32GB of memory, and 5-megapixel camera.

The one with the 4GB of RAM, 64 GB of memory, and 8-megapixel camera might cost $613. All we know for sure is that Huawei's CEO, Yu Chengdong, confirmed the device will be released in 2015, and the use of the Kirin 950 processor has apparently caused launch delays. Keep in mind as well that a second invitation, sent out by Huawei for a 5 November event, included an image of a Kirin chip.

Many therefore assume Huawei will introduce its high-end Kirin 950 chipset on 5 November, followed by the reveal of its long-awaited Huawei Mate 8, which should be powered by the Kirin 950 SoC, at an event on 26 November.

