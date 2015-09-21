Huawei Nexus 6 is still on the cards, latest report claims mammoth 128GB storage

With Google announcing a launch event for 29 September, there be no let up in the rumours and speculation over the multiple devices it is expected to announced.

A new Google Chromecast has been talked about, along with the LG-made Nexus 5, and another phone has been doing the rounds over the last month or two, which is the subject of a new report.

A Nexus 6 made by Huawei is tipped to appear alongside Google's other own-brand devices and sources speaking to Android Police claim that it will not only have a massive screen, but the storage size will be suitably beefy too. It will come with 128GB of built-in storage space, they say.

Android Police also speculates that the phone will come with a microSD card slot too, offering the possibility for even more expansion. That would give the Nexus 6 laptop-style storage capabilities.

READ: Huawei Nexus 6 (2015): What's the story so far?

Of course, a 128GB model will be at the highest end of the price range, with the site suggesting that each storage leap will cost between $50-$100 more than the starting price and the previous version.

The cheapest of the phones, it claims, will come with 32GB of storage, with a 64GB model available too.

Invitations to the 29 September Google media event have started to arrive so there's not long to wait to find out for sure. Pocket-lint will be covering it in full, so please join us on the day.