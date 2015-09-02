Huawei promises to touch you with its latest 5.5in smartphone, the Mate S

Huawei has announced the Huawei Mate S, its latest smartphone that promises to touch you.

Taking to the stage at IFA 2015, Huawei used its press conference to talk about the importance of touch, saying that the "smartphone is the human extension" and that touch is how we make connections.

The Huawei Mate S introduces more touch functionality through Fingerprint Sense 2.0, letting you use the fingerprint scanner on the back to control other aspects of the phones, such as viewing notifications, or scrolling through images without touching the display. You'll also be able to use the fingerprint scanner to trigger a selfie, minimising the fuss of shooting yourself. We've seen a number of these features previously on the Honor 7.

There's also Knuckle Sense 2.0, letting you do more, such as cropping photos using your knuckles, or use it to slide down a page to talk a longer screen shot. You can also use your knuckle to trace in letters as shortcuts to your essenial apps.

The new smartphones features a "slick but not slippy" design, with a curved back designed to fit neatly into your hand. The bodywork is metal, with Huawei taking a "pure and simple" approach, making the antenna lines the same colour as the body to keep things looking smart. The handset measures 149.9 x 75.3 x 7.5mm and has a nano coating to protect it from moisture damage, like sweat, rain and humidity.

On the front there is a 2.5D display, protected with Gorilla Glass 4, measuring 5.5-inches with a 401ppi from the 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Huawei is promising great contrast and colour saturation from its display, as well as all that clever touch functionality.

Then there is the 13-megapixel camera on the back, which Huawei is describing as "professional grade", with a four-colour sensor, optical image stabilisation and a sapphire lens for protection. There's also a front light to make your selfies better from the 8-megapixel front camera.

The Mate S is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 935 octo-core chipset with 3GB RAM. There's 32GB of storage, with Huawei using its dual SIM or microSD slot, meaning you can choose between more storage, or connectivity to a different network. There's a 2700mAh battery, offering fast charging.

The Huawei Mate S will be available in Europe first, with pre-orders opening on 15 September. The standard version (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) comes in gery and champagne and will cost €649. The premium version (3GB RAM, 64GB storage) will be gold and coral, for €699.

Huawei also talked about a Force Touch, which will be coming to this device, introducing a whole new range of controls. You'll be able to press hard to magnify, but Huawei is also saying that you'll be able to use the display to weigh things, giving the example of weighing an orange.

UPDATE: It appears that rather than two versions of the Mate S, there's actually three. There are the devices detailed above, the standard and the premium, but then there's the higher tier device, a luxury handset which comes with 128GB storage and features the Force Touch display.