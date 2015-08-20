Huawei unveils a new Honor smartphone, but it's the 7i not the expected 7

Although it is heavily tipped that Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch a new phone next week - thought to be the Honor 7 - it's actually announced a device ahead of the press event. And the name of it could confuse matters dramatically.

A handset was launched in China today called the Honor 7i and comparing the device with leaked shots of the Honor 7 it's a very different kettle of fish.

For a start, instead of having cameras front and back, the Honor 7i has one 13-megapixel camera that can be flipped to take selfies when needed. It also comes with a dual-tone LED flash that also flips as part of the module.

And while it includes a fingerprint sensor, like the Honor 7 if rumours are correct, its position is rather unique. The 7i's sensor is on the side of the phone, rather than the front or rear.

READ: Honor 7 with metal build, fingerprint sensor and 20MP camera launched

Other specifications include a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS display, 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor and Adreno 405 graphic. It has 2GB of RAM.

There are different storage variants, starting at 16GB, and they can each be expanded through microSD card (up to an extra 32GB).

Its operating system is based on Android 5.1 Lollipop, with Huawei's Emotion UI 3.1 layered on top. And the phone supports dual SIM and is a 4G LTE handset, with a 3,100mAh battery.

Those in the UK or US who are interested are probably best to wait to see what Huwaei/Honor announces in London next week as it is unlikely that Honor 7i will ever make it out of China. We also suspect the Honor 7 will be more premium than its Chinese namesake based on the rumours so far.

Chinese customers will be able to pick one up from September from 1,599 yuan (around £160).