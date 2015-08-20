Huawei Mate8 leak suggests it could be the highlight of IFA

Huawei is getting ready to launch its new Mate8 smartphone at the IFA tradeshow on 2 September.

Officially, invites for a Huawei event, with the name 8 on the invite, have already gone out. Now a leak has revealed more of what we can expect from the phone that, until now has been known as Mate S or Mate 7S.

The leak, via Chinese site Weibo, reveals that the new device will be called Huawei Mate8.

The screen on the Mate8 should feature a 2.5D glass front. This means the edges of the glass will run right to the sides of the phone for an edge-to-edge rounded finish.

The Mate8 will apparently be powered by a Kirin 950 processor which has beaten even Samsung's Exynos 7420 in leaked benchmark tests.

The last specification to leak was the battery size which should be a whopping 4,500mAh. Presuming this isn't a 7-inch beast of a phone, that should mean all day battery and then some, even for power users.

Check back to hear more as the Huawei Mate8 leaks and, eventually, launches from IFA where we will be to bring you hands-on details.

