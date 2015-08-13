Huawei Ascend Mate 7S event invites go out for IFA in September

Huawei has begun sending out invites to a launch event at the IFA trade show in Berlin on 2 September.

The invites feature a 3D "S" along with details of timings. What this "S" represents is still unclear. This could be an entirely new line called Ascend Mate S or it may be an incremental update to the Ascend Mate 7 dubbed Ascend Mate 7S.

From the way the 3D "S" model was made, with variations in force, it's been suggested this is a nod to a Force Touch style control system appearing on the new handset.

What's thought to be the handset itself has already leaked in photos that appeared on the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center. From the photos the handset appears to have a metal build and the rear features a dual LED flash camera, rumoured to be 13-megapixels, and fingerprint reader.

Rumours specs suggest the handset should come with a 5.7-inch display that should have a 480ppi resolution. Powering the device should be a Mali octa-core processor. Few other specs have been revealed at this stage.

How this new Huawei handset will fit in with the competition is difficult to judge based on the specs leaked so far. We may have to wait until the IFA event on 2 September before we know more. Check back for our coverage live from the event to find out everything.

