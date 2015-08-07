Huawei Nexus smartphone revealed in video: Fingerprint reader, USB-C and more

The Huawei Nexus smartphone appears to be the next major handset release from Google, following rumours. Now a video has leaked.

The video, which claims to show off the Huawei Nexus, was shared by serial leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as the editor of nowehereelse.fr. So this could be the real deal.

The video shows off the rear of the handset first, which appears to reveal a fingerprint reader. With plenty of fingerprint authenticated payment systems up and running, and Google set to push in that area, this makes sense.

At the bottom of the handset it looks like a USB Type-C connector. This should mean both high speed charging and data transfer are coming with the next Nexus.

The design of the handset appears to reveal a plastic rear. There were rumours of a metal unibody. Perhaps there will be a metal frame with rear covers that can be swapped out.

Based on other rumours we can expect the Huawei Nexus to come with a 5.7-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 810 or 820 processor, 21-megapixel rear camera and wireless charging.

Google is not expected to reveal its next Nexus smartphone for a few more months. The lack of leaks so far supports this assumption. Here's hoping Google manages to keep the price low thanks to working with Huawei.

