  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei Mate 8 leaks in video showing fingerprint reader and metal build

|
@stagueve Huawei Mate 8 leaks in video showing fingerprint reader and metal build
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

The latest Huawei flagship smartphone may have just leaked in a video showing off the handset before its release.

Huawei has announced that it will be unveiling a new smartphone on 2 September. The leak was from serial leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the editor of Nowhereelse.fr who has been reliable in the past.

The Huawei handset with model number M200-UL00 appears to be the Mate 8. As rumoured it can be seen with an all metal body and fingerprint reader on the rear sat under the camera lens.

Size-wise the handset shown here also fits rumours of a 6-inch screen that pumps out a 1440 x 2560 QHD resolution for 490ppi.

Other rumours suggest a 64-bit octa-core Kirin 950 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is expected to be a cheaper version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

The rear camera should be a 20.7-megapixel shooter while the front-facing selfie snapper should manage respectable 8-megapixel shots.

The battery is expected to be a 4,100mAh unit.

Expect to hear more as the apparent reveal date of 2 September approaches.

READ: Huawei Mate 8 could be the best phablet of the year

 
PopularIn Phones
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments