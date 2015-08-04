Huawei Mate 8 leaks in video showing fingerprint reader and metal build

The latest Huawei flagship smartphone may have just leaked in a video showing off the handset before its release.

Huawei has announced that it will be unveiling a new smartphone on 2 September. The leak was from serial leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the editor of Nowhereelse.fr who has been reliable in the past.

The Huawei handset with model number M200-UL00 appears to be the Mate 8. As rumoured it can be seen with an all metal body and fingerprint reader on the rear sat under the camera lens.

Size-wise the handset shown here also fits rumours of a 6-inch screen that pumps out a 1440 x 2560 QHD resolution for 490ppi.

Other rumours suggest a 64-bit octa-core Kirin 950 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is expected to be a cheaper version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

The rear camera should be a 20.7-megapixel shooter while the front-facing selfie snapper should manage respectable 8-megapixel shots.

The battery is expected to be a 4,100mAh unit.

Expect to hear more as the apparent reveal date of 2 September approaches.

READ: Huawei Mate 8 could be the best phablet of the year