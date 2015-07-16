Huawei Nexus phone leak suggests 5.7-inch QHD display, fingerprint reader

Google's next Nexus phone is reportedly being built by Huawei, and thanks to a new leak on Twitter, we now what kind of specs it might be packing come launch day.

Several reports have claimed that Google is working on two Nexus smartphones that'll release this year. LG Electronics, which made the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5, is supposed to be making one, while China-based Huawei might be manufacturing the other. And leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has just shared specs he dug up on the Huawei model.

The Huawei Nexus will feature a 5.7-inch QHD display with a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution, as well as a metal body, Snapdragon 820 processor, and a fingerprint reader, according to Blass, who is well-known for having a solid track record. The device will also ship in the fourth quarter of this year, which is between October and December.

Keep in mind the LG model, which will reportedly feature a 5.2-inch screen, is also expected to ship in the fourth quarter. It's not clear why Google would want to launch a phone and a phablet at the same time, but many industry critics have assumed the company is trying to recreate what Apple did with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

