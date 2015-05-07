  1. Home
Huawei Mate 8 could be the best phablet of the year

The Huawei Mate 8 has leaked on a roadmap showing it will arrive as soon as next month, with June as the listed date. It could rock the phablet world.

The leaked roadmap appeared on Mobile-dad without a source that can be checked so we're taking that June date with a pinch of salt. But we're still excited about what could be coming.

The Huawei Ascend Mate 7 has been a huge success in China. We reviewed the £400 handset and were impressed by its ability to offer powerful specs at a reasonable price and Huawei has seen this reflected in the markets it's avaiable in. The Huawei Mate 8 could continue that trend.

The leaked information reveals that the Mate 8 should feature the same size screen as its predecessor at 6-inches, but will get a pixel bump from 1080p to 1,440 x 2,560 resolution.

The Mate 8 should also come with a Kirin processor. The Mate 7 had an octa-core Kirin 925 with 3GB of RAM, so we'd hope this jumps up too.

The camera on the Mate 8 is listed as a 16-megapixel OIS unit. If there was one thing that impressed us about the recently-launched Huawei P8, it was the camera performance. The Mate 8 could be a phablet with camera skills. 

The only problem with all this is an international release. The Huawei Ascend Mate 7 was supposed to get released worldwide but didn't get far out of China. Here's hoping the Mate 8 makes it across international waters for a general release.

The same leak details the roadmap for a number of other devices, including plenty from Xiaomi and devices in Huawei's consumer brand Honor.

