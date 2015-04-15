With a 6.8-inch screen, is the Huawei P8max a phone or a tablet?

Alongside its new flagship Android smartphone, the P8, Huawei has announced another device that it's also calling a "phone". However, at 6.8-inches surely it's more like a tablet.

The Huawei P8max has a 6.8-inch Full HD screen and is similar in specifications to the 5.2-inch handset launched at the same time. It runs on a Hisilicon Kirin octa-core processor, with Mali-T628 graphics, and 3GB of RAM.

There is 64GB of storage on board with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by a further 128GB. And its measurements are 187.2 x 93 x 6.8mm - again, more tablet-like.

But the 4G SIM capability has voice functionality not just data.

Like the P8, the P8max has a 13-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a dual-LED flash. While the front camera is 5-megapixels for video calling and selfie action.

Battery life should be decent, with a 4,360mAh cell inside. Indeed, Huawei is quoting up to 16 hours for video playback.

It too has a metal unibody design, with 94 per cent of the device cut from an aerospace grade aluminium block.

It will be available in three colours - luxurious gold, mystic champagne and titanium grey - and will be available in standard or premium models at 549 euros (£394) and 649 euros (£466) respectively.

It will be available in "more than 30 countries" although Huawei is yet to list them and reveal when it might go on sale.