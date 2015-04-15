Huawei Ascend P8 global launch event, watch it right here

Huawei will launch its much-talked about Ascend P8 smartphone today at 3pm UK time and we've got the live stream of the London unveiling right here for you to enjoy.

The company started to officially tease the handset in the middle of last month and, unlike some rivals, has confirmed the Ascend P8 name already.

Like previous Huawei handsets in the Ascend range, the P8 is rumoured to be super skinny and come with a Full HD 5.2-inch screen. But the processor is still anyone's guess.

Previous rumours suggested that it would come with an octa-core Kirin 930 processor, but considering that maker TSMC isn't expected to start to ship its advanced silicon until later this year, that seems unlikely.

We're more positive that a lot of Huawei's focus will be on the camera (pun unintended). Its "With Light" teaser campaign suggests that the snapper on the P8 will have some new technologies, including better low light image capturing - the phrase "we enable you to see the unseen" suggests something along those lines.

READ: Huawei Ascend P8: Release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

You'll find out for yourself if you watch the live stream though, which will cover the entire launch event. And Pocket-lint will also be there reporting live so you can find out all the details and see a hands-on or two as soon as we get to play with the device or devices.

Those in the US need to tune in at 7am PT or 10am ET.