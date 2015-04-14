Huawei Ascend P8 and P8 Lite appear on leaked billboard showing four colour choices

The Huawei Ascend P8 has been teased plenty by the Chinese company but only now can we see the handset, and its affordable P8 Lite counterpart.

The Huawei Ascend P8 and P8 Lite have appeared on a leaked billboard that nowehereelse managed to get hold of.

The leak not only shows the Ascend P8 in four colour variants but also reveals the more affordable P8 Lite, as the source is calling the handset.

The poster reveals the P8 and P8 Lite should be available in black, white, silver and gold colours.

Exact specs for the Ascend P8 have not been announced but the rumour mill has plenty of suggestions. Expect to see a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 935 processor at 2.2GHz and backed by 3GB of RAM. The rear should have a 13-megapixel camera while the front should get an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. There should be 32GB storage onboard with microSD expansion. Expect a 3,000mAh battery.

The Huawei Ascend P8 Lite, which has also appeared on the FCC database, is expected to come with a 5.2-inch screen of 720p resolution, be powered by a quad-core Kirin HiSilicon 930 processor at 1.8GHz with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. On the rear should be a 13-megapixel camera with a 5-megapixel selfie-facing snapper on the front.

Huawei is having a launch event where the Ascend P8 and Ascend P8 Lite are expected to be unveiled in London tomorrow, 15 April.

