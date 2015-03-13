Huawei Ascend P8 teased ahead of 15 April launch: Stronger screen, better camera and more

Huawei has begun teasing its next flagship smartphone, the Ascend P8, ahead of its official launch in London on 15 April.

The latest tease is a collection of photos centred around the number 8 which each give away a little hint at what we can expect.

The first shows an 8 made of what appears to be mirrored glass, cracked at the top and solid at the bottom. This would suggest we will see an improved glass on the Ascend P8 display. Samsung recently introduced Gorilla Glass 4 on its Galaxy S6, perhaps Huawei will also be using Corning's latest glass.

The second photo shows a camera lens making up part of the 8. Rumours suggest we can expect an upgraded snapper so this makes sense. A 13-megapixel camera is expected but perhaps we can hope for more intelligence and shooting quality in the Ascend P8.

The third shot shows a calculator with money symbols which could be a reference to the price being lower than Huawei's previous flagship handsets.

The final photo is of a P8, to make it clear what's being referred to. Notice the Huawei TalkBand B2 on the wrist which will likely become available alongside the Ascend P8.

The Huawei Ascend P8 will be officially announced on 15 April.

