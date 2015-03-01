Huawei MediaPad X2 brings octa-core and 4G dual-SIM to phablets

The Huawei MediaPad X2 has been unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2015 in Barcelona. It's the company's first octa-core phablet with dual-SIM offerings.

The MediaPad X2 features a 7-inch 1200 x 1920 resolution IPS display for 323ppi. The screen to frame ratio is just 80 per cent meaning minimal bezel and maximum screen for handset size.

Inside the 7.28mm slim frame is a 64-bit octa-core Kirin 930 chipset running at 2GHz that is able to support Cat 6 4G LTE dual-SIM. That means it will be able to download at speeds of up to 300Mbps, ready for when that becomes more readily available on UK networks.

The MediaPad X2 features 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. The front-facing selfie camera has an aperture f/2.4 and 22mm wide-angle lens making it great for low-light shots as well as panoramas.

Powering the phablet is a 5,000mAh battery which provides enough power for a full day of heavy use, says Huawei.

The Huawei MediaPad X2 will come in a standard version with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage as well as a premium model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Pricing and availability will be announced soon.

