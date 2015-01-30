  1. Home
Huawei Ascend P8 will launch 15 April in London

Huawei's next flagship smartphone, the Ascend P8, will launch in April according to Jerry Huang, Huawei's director of marketing communications.

Talking to Pocket-lint during a media trip to Huawei's HQ in Shanghai, the new device will debut in London on Wednesday 15 April.

No further information was given on the device itself, but as the P Series is about "absolute beauty" - in the words of its designer Joonsuh Kim, SVP of Huawei's mobile ID team - we suspect the P8 will be another good looking device.

The Ascend P8 is likely to improve on its predecessor. The Ascend P7 featured a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front snapper. It measures just 6.5mm slim and hits the scales at only 124g so it will be interesting to see where Huawei takes the successor - we suspect it will stick to thin and light.

Deciding against launching the P8 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2015 trade show in Barcelona, Huawei has chosen to use the show to launch tablets and three new wearables instead.

