Huawei wants to offer true value, but that means no 4K displays

Huawei has plans to make itself better known in the UK market by delivering true value to the consumer, but for now, that doesn't include a 4K screen on its future smartphones.

According to Kevin Ho, president of handsets product line at the company, while 4K screens look great on large displays, our eyes are not able to tell the difference on smaller screens.

Ho said it comes down to a compromise between a 4K display and a longer lasting battery, and he believes that consumers would opt for the latter. A Huawei smartphone with a 4K display isn't completely off the cards in the future, but for now, you won't be seeing one appear.

"You have to spend a lot of power for a 4K display so you have to compromise, but if you choose 2K, it can maybe last all day. I don't want to say there is no chance for 4K on a smartphone, but most consumers would choose a smartphone that can last a day," said Ho.

Joonsuh Kim, SVP of Huawei's mobile ID team added: "For the moment, we do not care about the number game. There are a lot of companies showing off what they can do. What we are focusing on is how we can deliver true value to the end consumer."

When asked what was considered as true value, Kim claimed that design, usability and a price more affordable than the competition combined, gives you value.

Huawei has a press conference scheduled for 1 March at MWC and while no smartphones are said to be appearing at the show, the company has told Pocket-lint there will be three new wearables and new tablets. We were also told the Ascend P7's successor, the Ascend P8, will be launching in London on 15 April, but no further information was given.

Judging by Ho's comments however, it's probably safe to assume there won't be a 4K display.

