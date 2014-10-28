Huawei launches Honor brand with Honor 6 smartphone featuring 300Mbps LTE

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has launched a new brand called Honor. The idea is to cut out stores and sell directly online, via Amazon in the UK, to pass on savings to the users with a better handset. The result is the Honor 6 smartphone.

The Honor 6 name has meaning as this phone’s top feature is its Cat 6 LTE 4G connectivity. This is the fastest LTE wireless connection available on a mobile delivering up to 300Mbps. The catch? Only EE is currently able to offer speeds that fast and even then the network is still currently only testing it, in London. Still, the Honor 6 is mostly future proof.

The screen is a 5-inch 1080p display which delivers an impressive 445ppi resolution. The screen features a anti-fingerprint coating to give it a smooth feel to the touch, say Honor. Not fully future proof with 2K already available but decent.

The Honor 6 is powered by a Kirin920 octa-core SoC that’s capable of supporting those 300Mbps speeds while also offering an impressive two day battery, the company claims. This is thanks to a big.LITTLE architecture comprising 4 server-grade A15 cores and 4 energy efficient A7 cores all backed by 3GB of RAM. There is also high GPU performance with a Mail T628MP4 unit.

The camera on the Honor 6 is an f/2.0 13-megapixel but it’s the speed of autofocus that makes it attractive with just 0.6 seconds to use the snapshot function. Brilliantly this works without unlocking the phone by simply double pressing the volume button twice. There is also a mode to focus after the photo has been taken. On the rear is a 5-megapixel snapper with 88-degree wide angle lens and 1.4um pixel size.

The battery life on the Honor 6 is claimed to be an impressive two days not only thanks to the efficient processor but also thanks to the 3,100mAh. It also features an ultra power saving mode similar to Samsung’s handsets which means it can last 24 hours on 10 per cent battery.

Honor hasn’t mentioned the Android update status but does say it will "provide software upgrades as based on user needs."

The Honor 6 is available from 29 October for £ via Amazon. In the UK, pricing is £250. A budget €200 Honor 3C is also launching with lesser specs.