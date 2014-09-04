Huawei Ascend P7 Sapphire Edition official: Sapphire glass front in high-end flagship rework

Huawei has confirmed its special edition Huawei Ascend P7 Sapphire Editionat its IFA 2014 trade show press conference. It's the company's bid to dress up its top-spec phone with tougher and more attractive materials.

We're almost used to seeing smashed front screens on phones now despite often-used Corning Gorilla Glass being used. Sapphire glass is often used on the small lens over a phone's rear camera, which is why it's so rare to find a scratch on the lens that would ruin photos.

The P7 Sapphire isn't all expensive sapphire glass though - on the rear there's a ceramic finish, while the metal frame is now a rose gold colour.

The special edition P7 has the same specs as original handset, including a 5-inch, 1080p screen; 13-megapixel camera; and a quad-core 1.8GHz Cortex-A9 processor backed by 2GB of RAM under the hood.

Still no final word on price, release date or the anticipated territories that the Ascend P7 Sapphire Edition will arrive in. More info as we have it.