Huawei Ascend Mate 7: Fingerprint scanning phablet is super thin, super fast

Huawei is taking on the HTC One max with the Huawei Ascend Mate 7, announced today at IFA 2014.

The new phablet follows HTC in one major regard with the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device.

The 6-inch handset comes with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display, giving you a pixel density of 367ppi.

The Ascend Mate 7 follows the likes of the Huawei MediaPad X1 tablet, with a slim design, keeping the bezels around that screen to a minimum, and offering measurements of 157 x 81 x 7.9mm.

There's a HiSilicon Kirin 825 octo-core chipset, combining 1.8GHz and 1.3GHz processors. HiSilicon might not be a name you recognise - Huawei's own silicon manufacturing arm - but previous experiences we've had suggest it will be snappy.

There's a 4100mAh battery powering the thing, so we'd expect healthy endurance too and you get 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

This is also an LTE cat 6 enabled phone, so capable of really fast data transfer speeds, theoretically, if your network supports it. Cat 6 could see you download a full HD feature film in just over 2 minutes, for example.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear, and 8-megapixel camera on the front, with Huawei once again pushing it's camera enhancements and promising a great selfie experience.

Launching on Android 4.4 KitKat, the Huawei Ascend Mate 7 comes with Huawei's Emotion UI over the top.

There's no exact word on prices or release dates, but we'll update as soon as we know.