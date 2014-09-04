Huawei Ascend G7 brings a full metal body to the Android phablet party

Huawei wants to take HTC's crown with the launch of a metal-bodied device of its own. The Huawei Ascend G7 was announced today at IFA 2014.

The Ascend G7 is a 5.5-inch smartphone with a body that's mostly metal, with only a couple of plastic sections in the rear, presumably to aid network connectivity.

Although the Ascend G7 is pushing a premium design, it stays true to what we expect from Huawei, with an estimated street price of around €249, a fraction of what you'd pay for the HTC One M8.

The display, however, is a 1280 x 720 panel, that's 267ppi, a reflection of it's price point.

Some other specs reflect that pricing too, with a chipset aimed at the budget crowd. Under the skin there's a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 chipset with 2GB of RAM.

There is, however, 16GB of internal storage and the option to expand up to 64GB via microSD. There's a large 3,000mAh battery, so we'd expect it to offer some endurance.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear - the same as the Ascend P7 - as well as a 5-megapixel camera on the front, so it should be capable when it comes to taking photos.

The Huawei Ascend G7 will be available in grey, silver or gold colours and will be available from November 2014.