Huawei Ascend Y550 wants to bring 4G to all; Ascend G620S is a 5-incher on a budget

Huawei has launched a number of new smartphones at IFA 2014 in Berlin, looking to those who want the latest smartphones features, but might not have the cash.

First up is the Huawei Ascend Y550. Huawei are saying that this phone is designed to make 4G LTE available to all, and replicate some of the success enjoyed by EE's excellent Kestrel - a Huawei manufactured device.

The Ascend Y550 features a 4.5-inch display with 960 x 540 pixel resolution, which is perhaps the most telling budget element of the phone.

Providing the power is a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) chipset. This is the latest chipset for budget devices, and having achieved good results with the 400, we expect this to work nicely.

There's a 2000mAh battery, a fairly small 4GB of storage, but you can expand up to 32GB with microSD. There's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 2-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone will launch on Android 4.4 KitKat, with Huawei's Emotion UI, and it's expected in the UK in early October, for around £99.

Stepping things up a notch is the Ascend G620S. This device gives you a 5-inch 1280 x 720 display. That's still a little on the low side, but aiming at the £150-200 bracket, that's a compromise you might have to accept if you're looking for a large device.

Again it's powered by the 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 chipset, with 8GB storage and microSD card support up to 32GB.

There's a 2000mAh battery, which sounds a little on the low side for a device of this size. Again, it gives you cat 4 4G LTE and will launch on Android 4.4 KitKat with Emotion UI.

There's boost in the rear camera to 8-megapixels, with a 2-megapixel front camera, but it also offers DTS virtual surround sound, so this handset might be one for those who want to watch movies on the move.

The Huawei Ascend G620S should be launching in late October.

