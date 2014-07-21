Huawei P7 Arsenal Edition smartphone announced for Gunners on the go

Huawei, an official partner of the Arsenal football team, has announced a special edition P7 Arsenal Edition smartphone.

The Huawei P7 is a 4G handset that can be bought now packing a 5-inch, 1080p screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Inside is a quad-core 1.8GHz Cortex-A9 processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage plus microSD to 64GB. The rear boasts a 13-megapixel autofocus camera with LED while the front has an impressive 8-megapixels for high-resolution selfies.

The Arsenal Edition comes with the club crest on the rear of the handset. The phone innards also come with Arsenal extras in the form of special menus and a selection of wallpapers and images from Highbury buildings, the Emirates stadium at day and night plus shots from the 2014 FA Cup win. Even the clock on the handset is based on the Arsenal Clock End.

The Huawei Ascend P7 Arsenal Edition also comes with football focused apps pre-loaded. BBC iPlayer for football highlights and FIFA 14 for getting involved in playing the game right there on the phone.

Huawei has also teamed up with the BBC to offer BBC News, BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer Radio (although they're free so we're not clear on what's extra about that other than it being pre-installed). The Yakatak app is also installed to allow you to get game updates and share them directly with social media platforms.

Richard Ren, president of Huawei consumer business group, western European region, said: "We have a few surprises in the pipeline to make every Arsenal fan’s season the best ever, so watch this space."

