  Huawei tests ultrafast 10Gbps Wi-Fi, with plans for 2018 commercial launch

China-based telecommunications equipment company Huawei has announced it reached 10Gbps Wi-Fi service during laboratory testing at a campus in Shenzhen, allegedly marking the first time an industry provider has successfully hit those speeds in trials.

"This important milestone, which delivered data over Wi-Fi 10-times faster than the fastest existing Wi-Fi capability commercially available today, will enable a new era of big data applications by using ultra-fast Wi-Fi technology based on advanced next-generation architecture to boost data rates to 10Gbps," said Huawei in a press release. "The 10Gbps Wi-Fi prototype achieved a record transmission data rate of 10.53Gbps on 5GHz frequency bands."

Huawei's prototype development during testing will not only increase spectrum efficiency and make room for next-generation Wi-Fi but might also usher in commercial access to ultra fast internet within the next four years: "Huawei believes that ultrafast Wi-Fi could become commercially available from 2018 pending the agreement of global standards requirements and sufficient chipset availability," Huawei added.

The company claimed demanding mobile apps and growing data consumption requires higher transmission rates and therefore a new level of Wi-Fi access that can deliver a better experience to both densely-populated markets and public spaces like stadiums. That's why Huawei began researching 10Gbps Wi-Fi service in 2010. It wanted to develop a new architecture that would "break the logjam of classical WiFi wideband radio and baseband processing."

"By utilizing innovative technologies such as MIMO-OFDA, intelligence spectrum allocation, interference coordination and hybrid access, the next generation of Wi-Fi networks will provide dense networking for ultra-hot-zone services with a tenfold increase in spectrum efficiency," Huawei claimed.

READ: Huawei Ascend P7 vs Ascend P6: What's the difference?

Huawei currently has a task group - led by Dr. Osama Aboul Magd - that is focused on the development of the next-generation 10Gbps Wi-Fi standard. The group is prepping for a commercial launch in 2018.