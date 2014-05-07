  Huawei Ascend P7 goes large with 5-inch display and 8MP selfie camera

Huawei has announced the Ascend P7, its latest flagship handset, at its launch event in Paris.

The new handset continues with the same slim design as 2013's Ascend P6, but grows the display to 5-inches, to compete with top phones from Sony, Samsung and HTC.

The Ascend P7 also looks to rectify one of the biggest problems with the previous device: the inclusion of cat 4 LTE. With the P7 now ticking this box you'll be well set to gobble fast data via your network.

The phone has an aluminium surround, with Gorilla Glass 3 front and back panels, and Huawei tells us it had been designed to "last the duration of your contract".

There's a nice patterning under the glass rear panel, which, much like the LG-manufactured Nexus 4, gives it a slight shimmer when the light catches it right.

The display has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution (that's 441ppi), the same as the HTC One (M8) offers. Under the skin there's a quad-core HiSilicon Kirin 910T chipset, clocked at 1.8GHz with a Mali 450 GPU. This is supported by 2GB of RAM.

There is 16GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards up to 64GB should you wish to expand storage for all your pictures and other documents.

Powering the whole thing is a 2500mAh battery, which supports Huawei's clever reverse charge function, meaning you can use it to charge up other devices on the fly.

Huawei is going big on cameras in the P7 too. There's a Sony-built 13-megapixel rear camera, and an eyebrow-raising 8-megapixel front-facing camera. This front camera has an f/2.4 aperture, 1.4 micrometre pixel size and a 5-piece lens. It should give you the best selfies going, if that's what you're interested in, as well as offering beauty mode and selfie panorama mode. We're sure we'll see some interesting results from that.

The Huawei Ascend P7 launches on Android 4.4 KitKat, with Emotion UI 2.3, which is the latest version of Huawei's skin. This brings lots of tweaks and features to Android and is more colourful than previous iterations.

"Huawei's relentless commitment to developing premium quality smartphones over the past three years has paid off. We are now ranked number three globally in terms of smartphone shipments, and our brand recognition is growing steadily in key regions such as China and Western Europe," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei.

"Today, the launch of Huawei Ascend P7 once again challenges existing industry standards by redefining smartphone design, camera experience, and connectivity, to provide people with an unprecedented mobile experience."

The Huawei Ascend P7 will be available in June 2014 in the UK, but pricing is yet to be confirmed. We know it'll be priced €449 in Europe, so here's hoping for a sub-£400 price point to keep it competitive. We saw the new Ascend P7 prior to launch, so be sure to read our first impressions via the link above.