  Huawei MediaPad X1 leaks as Nexus 7 rival ahead of MWC

Ahead of Mobile World Congress next week Huawei's MediaPad X1 has leaked again. It's looking like the 7-inch tablet will have Google's Nexus 7 in its sights.

A Chinese Weibo site put the pictures of the MediaPad X1 online after they appeared on the Chinese equivalent of the FAA. Specs were confirmed to support previous rumours.

Expect the X1 to come with a 1.6GHz quad-core HiSilicon 910 CPU backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The 7-inch screen will be pumping out 1920 x 1200 resolution for 323ppi. The tablet also comes with optional LTE, a 6000mAh battery and an be used it as a phone.

The Huawei MediaPad X1 also appears to come with a faux leather stitched smart case with a window for a quick glance of time and notifications - like Samsung's S View. That all gives it a rumoured price of 1200 Yuan, or around £120.

Expect to see the Huawei MediaPad X1 at Mobile World Congress next week.