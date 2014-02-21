  1. Home
Huawei MediaPad X1 leaks as Nexus 7 rival ahead of MWC

Ahead of Mobile World Congress next week Huawei's MediaPad X1 has leaked again. It's looking like the 7-inch tablet will have Google's Nexus 7 in its sights.

A Chinese Weibo site put the pictures of the MediaPad X1 online after they appeared on the Chinese equivalent of the FAA. Specs were confirmed to support previous rumours.

READ: Huawei MediaPad X1 7.0 pops up at TENAA, revealing HD display, 3G, and more

Expect the X1 to come with a 1.6GHz quad-core HiSilicon 910 CPU backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The 7-inch screen will be pumping out 1920 x 1200 resolution for 323ppi. The tablet also comes with optional LTE,  a 6000mAh battery and an be used it as a phone.

The Huawei MediaPad X1 also appears to come with a faux leather stitched smart case with a window for a quick glance of time and notifications - like Samsung's S View. That all gives it a rumoured price of 1200 Yuan, or around £120.

Expect to see the Huawei MediaPad X1 at Mobile World Congress next week.

