Huawei E5786 is world's fastest MiFi, offering 300Mbps 4G LTE

Huawei has announced what it's claiming as the world's fastest MiFi, or mobile Wi-Fi, in the Huawei E5786, at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona.

The new MiFi device will offer Cat 6 LTE, with download speeds up to 300Mbps and upload speeds of 100Mbps, but of course, you'll need the mobile phone network to support that.

Not only does the E5786 offer blazing mobile network speeds, but it will also give you the latest dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and support for up to 10 connected devices.

There's a capacious 3000mAh battery for the E5786 that will give you 10 hours of use and also offers reverse charging, meaning that if your smartphone is running low, you can charge it from your MiFi.

The Huawei E5786 will appear in the second half of 2014, but Huawei told us it will depend on network roll-out to support the speeds it offers.