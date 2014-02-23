  1. Home
Huawei's Ascend G6 mid-ranger is so fly like the P6

Huawei has picked up on the popular design of the Ascend P6 and rolled it over to the newly announced Huawei Ascend G6.

The new mid-range Android handset was revealed at Mobile World Congress 2014. It apes the lines of the Ascend P6, but expands slightly to 7.9mm thick, using a plastic body rather than the premium metal finish of the P6.

Taking a step in to the mid-range, the Ascend P6 features a 4.5-inch 960 x 540 pixel resolution display (that's 245ppi). There's a 1.2GHz quad-core chipset with 1GB of RAM driving it, so you can expect it to handle daily tasks with reletive ease.

The P6 lacked 4G connectivity and the G6 rights that wrong with 4G LTE ready to serve you superfast data when you're out and about.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a 5-megapixal selfie camera on the front, with a host of camera functions in the Emotion UI 2.0 layered over the top of Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

You'll find 8GB of internal storage with microSD card support for expansion, as well as connectivity like NFC and Bluetooth 4.

The Huawei Ascend G6 will launch during April 2014, pricing to be confirmed.

READ: Huawei Ascend G6 pictures and hands-on

