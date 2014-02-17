Huawei uses Siri to confirm new tablet and smartphone ready for MWC

Huawei has released a teaser video that confirms it will be launching a new super-slim tablet, a multimedia tablet, and new smartphone at this year's MWC.

The video, which strangely features an iPhone for most of it, depicts a narrator talking to Siri on his iPhone and asking: "What's new at this year's MWC?"

The Huawei version of Siri, a Chinese women, says there will be "a new tablet with a beautiful slim design" with a "huge battery" that "gives you days of use".

Rumours that the company would launch two tablets at the show have been floating around for some time. It is expected that one of the tablets will be called the MediaPad X1 7.0. Currently the rumours suggest it will be a tablet with a 1,920 x 1,200 high-resolution display at 323ppi and include 3G connectivity, 2GB RAM, Mali-450 GPU, Huawei’s quad-core Hisilicon 910 Kirin chip clocked at 1.6GHz, and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

Rumours that the company would launch two tablets at the show have been floating around for some time. It is expected that one of the tablets will be called the MediaPad X1 7.0. Currently the rumours suggest it will be a tablet with a 1,920 x 1,200 high-resolution display at 323ppi and include 3G connectivity, 2GB RAM, Mali-450 GPU, Huawei’s quad-core Hisilicon 910 Kirin chip clocked at 1.6GHz, and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

The Huawei version of Siri goes on to say that there is also "a smartphone with an amazing front camera".

That tease ties up with rumoured Ascend P7, a follow up to the Ascend P6 launched in 2013. It is expected to have a 5-inch screen, a 1.6Ghz processor with 2GB of RAM and a front-facing 8 megapixel camera.

There's also a second tablet, it seems, that will be focused around multimedia that gives "the ultimate entertainment experience", while also supporting the next-generation LTE network that hasn't even started rolling out yet.

Worried that you might have forgotten you're watching a sanctioned Huawei message because the iPhone is virtually consistently present throughout the video, the narrator cringe-worthingly asks whether the new products Siri is telling him about are "Fruit or Somesong?" - no really.

The reply?

"No. They are Huawei. It looks like Huawei is ready to amaze the world again."

Huawei is holding its Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday 23 February at 3pm. Pocket-lint will be at the event bringing you all the latest news as it happens.