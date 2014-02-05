  Huawei Ascend P7 renders appear online prior to MWC unveiling

An image of what is claimed to be two renders of the Huawei Ascend P7 Android phone - front and back - has appeared online.

Appearing on Chinese website Inpai, it shows a rather square-looking device that has similarities with the Ascend P6, but less of the character, perhaps. The renders are far from confirmed or corroborated though, so might be of a prototype or discarded design.

A previous leak suggested that the Ascend P7 will come with a 5-inch Full HD TFT screen, 1.6GHz quad-core HiSilicon Balong 910 processor, 4G LTE compatibility, and a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash.

The device is also rumoured to come with an 8-megapixel camera on the front, a step-up even from the Ascend P6's impressive 5-megapixel front snapper, and there will be 2GB of RAM on board. Storage will be set at 16GB, but a microSD card slot will be present for expansion.

The battery will be 2,460mAh, but there's no word on how that will translate to use time. Huawei's proprietary EmotionUI 2.0 system will be overlayed on to Android.

We expect the company to unveil the phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February, but there could well be more rumour and speculation before then. Watch this space.