Huawei Ascend Mate 2 will power your iPhone when it's running low on battery

Huawei has added a new feature to its Ascend Mate 2 phablet that will appeal to Apple users: it allows you to charge your iPhone. 

The phone, announced at the company's CES press conference, will let you reverse charge other devices allowing you to take advantage of its whopping 4050mAh battery. 

Demoing the new feature on stage, Huawei showed the Ascend Mate 2 charging an iPhone 5S allowing the Apple phone to make it to the end of the day. 

The company says that the Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G's battery is good enough to power the phone to watch six downloaded movies or listen to up to 100 hours of music or two days of 4G performance on a single charge.

