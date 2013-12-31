Huawei Ascend Mate 2 leaks in new photos
The good ship Huawei is a leaky vessel. We've already seen photos of its new phablet, the Ascend Mate 2, and now even more snaps have surfaced.
These pictures of the Huawei Ascend Mate 2, which is expected to appear at CES next week, leaked on Engadget. And the photos reveal specs that are frankly a little disappointing.
READ: Huawei Ascend Mate 2 with 6.1-inch screen leaked
Rather than upgrading the 6.1-inch screen of the original Ascend Mate, Huawei is sticking to the same 720 x 1280 resolution which, on a screen that size, is lacking when placed next to its phablet competition. But perhaps it will be cheap, appealing to an end of the market which isn't well catered for when it comes to phablets.
The Ascend Mate 2 should come with a quad-core 1.6GHz Huawei Kirin 910 processor, 2GB of RAM plus 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. It will also arrive with Android 4.2.2 running the show.
Since the spec jump from the last model isn't huge we'd hope that this handset is cheaper than the last, which came in at £335. We should be able to let you know more next week when the official announcement is expected.
READ: Huawei Ascend Mate review
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
Comments