Huawei Ascend Mate 2 leaks in new photos

The good ship Huawei is a leaky vessel. We've already seen photos of its new phablet, the Ascend Mate 2, and now even more snaps have surfaced.

These pictures of the Huawei Ascend Mate 2, which is expected to appear at CES next week, leaked on Engadget. And the photos reveal specs that are frankly a little disappointing.

Rather than upgrading the 6.1-inch screen of the original Ascend Mate, Huawei is sticking to the same 720 x 1280 resolution which, on a screen that size, is lacking when placed next to its phablet competition. But perhaps it will be cheap, appealing to an end of the market which isn't well catered for when it comes to phablets.

The Ascend Mate 2 should come with a quad-core 1.6GHz Huawei Kirin 910 processor, 2GB of RAM plus 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. It will also arrive with Android 4.2.2 running the show.

Since the spec jump from the last model isn't huge we'd hope that this handset is cheaper than the last, which came in at £335. We should be able to let you know more next week when the official announcement is expected.

