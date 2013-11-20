  Huawei Ascend P6S with Mali-450 GPU all but confirmed by ARM

A China Weibo ARM executive got a little excited and posted some rather telling pictures that point to the new Huawei Ascend P6S packing a brand new A9 CPU.

After ARM confirmed Samsung’s 64-bit chips yesterday it appears the chip-making giant didn’t plug up its leaky ship. Now Huawei has had its surprise ruined after a picture was posted with the new chip specs.

There is still room for error as the picture may not be the P6S, although it does look exactly like it. Also we know this handset is due for a new chipset so this makes a lot of sense.

The new processor in question is the quad-core ARM Cortex A9 Hisilicon Kirin 910 CPU with Mali-450 GPU. We know that Hisilicon is Huawei’s chip making subsidiary so it makes a lot of sense that this would be the chip in its next flagship handset.

The Mali-450 is built around 4nm technology and can run at a speed of 480Mhz. This should make for some impressive gaming graphics and speeds. Little else is known at this stage. But it looks like ARM is going to get a slap on the wrist soon if it doesn’t plug up those leaks.