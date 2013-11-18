  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei Ascend P6S to take the super-thin smartphone to the octa-core level

Huawei has already impressed the world with the thinnest phone on the planet in the Ascend P6. It then went even further, announcing it will be updated with Android 4.4 KitKat by January. As if that wasn’t enough Huawei’s president has announced a new Ascend P6S with octa-core innards.

The Huawei Ascend P6S will come with a MediaTek MT6592 octa-core which the company claims is the world’s first "true octa-core". This eight core processor should deliver plenty of power while remaining highly efficient in the battery juice-drinking department.

READ: Huawei Ascend P6 review

Early benchmarking scores of the octa-core are good. With the 1.5GHz quad-core Hi-Silicon K3V2E that’s in the current Ascend P6, this should bring a welcome bump in power.

If all other specs match the current Ascend P6 we can expect a 4.7-inch screen with 720 x 1280 resolution (312 ppi), 2GB of RAM, and 8-megapixel camera, and 2000mAh battery. All in a 6.18mm thin body.

