  Huawei: We don't want to fight Nokia, but...

Huawei has told Pocket-lint that the company wants to work with Nokia and Microsoft to build love for the Windows Phone operating system rather than fighting against the company in a market that has little room for competitors to work against each other and still succeed.

The company says it is already enjoying success with the Ascend W1, claiming to have sold over 1 million units of the entry level smartphone in Europe and the US.

Talking to Pocket-lint in a one-to-one briefing, Kevin Ho, president of the company's handset product line, confirmed the sales figures, adding that the company was keen to work with, rather than fight, Nokia for customers:

"We do not want to fight with Nokia. We want to work together with Nokia and Microsoft to build a better Windows Phone platform," Ho said.

One of the problems, admits Ho, is that Windows Phone is still a very difficult sell over the iPhone and competing Android smartphones - even from the company's own product line.

"Compared to Android, Windows Phone is difficult to sell. Most people like Android, they are familiar with Android, but they need time to accept Windows Phone and make it familiar."

That's probably why, compared to the 1 million sales figure for the W1, Ho says that Huawei is expecting to sell over 10 million Ascend P6 devices - as many as the Samsung Galaxy S4.

It's a similar argument to what Acer is also saying publicly.

In an interview with Pocket-lint earlier in June, Allen Burnes, EMEA vice-president for Acer smartphone, told us that Acer liked Windows Phone 8 and the Microsoft ecosystem, but didn't yet see it as a safe bet.

"We want to be there, but as someone who is growing up in the industry, we have to take bets and right now we know that this works [Android]. For us, taking that [Windows Phone] bet is not the right decision this year," said Burnes, before going on to say that volume was more important.

"In the same way we're technically capable of deploying LTE, but we've saved that until the end of this year and rolling it into next year because it's all about volume for us right now."

Windows Phone continues to grow, but it looks like it's still got a long way before it becomes the company's lead platform.