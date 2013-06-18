Huawei says no to Nexus experience: 'We've made hundreds of improvements' in Emotion UI

Those hoping to get their hands on a stock Android version of the new super-skinny Huawei Ascend P6 may be disappointed, as Richard Yu, chairman, responded to the question at the global launch of the new handset in London.

We've recently seen the trend of Android manufacturers offering a "Google Edition" or "Nexus experience" on smartphones, with the Samsung Galaxy S4 and the HTC One lining up to give you a stock Android experience.

It seems that Huawei isn't interested, with Yu claiming that Huawei's Emotion UI was better, with "hundreds of improvements" over the Google Android experience. Yu concluded that its UI would be better in touch with user's "emotions".

It's the same sort of sentiment we've heard from HTC in the past with HTC Sense, as well as from Samsung with its TouchWiz interface, with manufacturers claiming that their modification of Android adds a human dimension lacking in the stock experience.

The Emotion UI applies customisation strokes to Android, with changes to the core experience of things like the launcher and icons, adding the option for hundreds of themes that you can download (three are in the Ascend P6 by default).

Emotion UI also incorporates things like battery management to keep a check on your power, as well, of course, as incorporating the smart camera features.