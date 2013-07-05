  Huawei Ascend P6 release date, price and where to get it

Huawei has announced that the Huawei Ascend P6, a super-slim Android smartphone that squeezes plenty of power into its 6.18mm-thick body, is now available in the UK.

At the heart is a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, with a tray for microSD storage expansion for those in the UK getting the single SIM handset.

There's a 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 display on the front topped with Gorilla Glass 2. There's an 8-megapixel camera around the back, with a whole range of innovative functions, as well as a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

It also comes pre-installed with Android 4.2.2 and Huawei's Emotion UI layered over the top.

READ: Hands-on Huawei Ascend P6 review

So where can you get this skinny handset? Here's a run down of all the different vendors and how much you'll have to pay.

Sir Charles Dunstone, Carphone Warehouse chairman, took to the stage at the London launch to heap praise on Huawei's new device, so we always knew the high street retailer would stock the device. Its dedicated page for the Huawei Ascend P6 online confirms that you can get either the black or white version SIM-free from £329.95 plus a top-up on pre-pay, or free on a monthly contract from £21 a month.

You can find all the details on Carphone Warehouse's website here.

O2 is also carrying both black and white versions of the handset. It is listing the SIM-free model from £299 plus a top-up on pre-pay. While contracts are available from £27 a month, with the phone being free. It is initially available from O2's telesales channels only. Further channels will make the product available shortly.

TalkTalk has the black Huawei Ascend P6 on offer, with the phone being free on contracts from £20 a month. The first 300 to order one through the supplier will also get a free Mediapad Lite Android tablet for free.

Check out the offer on TalkTalk's mobile site.

We're still waiting for other networks and retailers to announce their intentions.