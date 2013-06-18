Huawei Ascend P6 official: 6.18mm thick smartphone takes on the big boys

Huawei has announced the world's thinnest smartphone, the Huawei Ascend P6, that measures 6.18mm thick and weights just 120g.

The new design-focused smartphone will come with a 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 in-cell LCD Gorilla Glass 2 protected touchscreen display and a brushed-aluminium alloy metal chassis, making it the most stylish looking Ascend to date.

Internal specs of the iPhone lookalike include a Huawei-made 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Inside Huawei's home country of China, the phone will come with dual-SIM, while in the UK the second SIM slot will become a microSD card tray allowing users to expand the memory by a further 32GB.

Other specs include a 2,000mAh battery and 3G connectivity alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There is no 4G or NFC support.

On the camera front the Ascend P6 delivers Sony's 8-megapixel Exmor sensor on rear with a f/2.0 aperture, BSI and 4cm macro view, and surprisingly compared to the usual 2-megapixel offering from Huawei's competition, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera perfect for "selfies" - even more so because of Huawei's beauty mode option to remove those crow's feet and wrinkles. Full HD 1080p video capture. is also supported on the rear camera.

The Ascend P6 runs the latest version of Android 4.2.2 with Huawei's own Emotion UI overlaid on the top.

The new phone will be available in white and black to start with and possibly pink in the future, and is expected to hit O2 and Carphone Warehouse in July with an expected contract rate of around £25 a month, pricing it well under flagship Android models from the likes of HTC, Sony and Samsung.