  Huawei increasingly flaunts Ascend P6 ahead of 18 June event

Huawei confirmed the Ascend P6 in May via Facebook, where the company's chairman dubbed it a "sweet spot", and now it has all but revealed the Android device on its own Twitter account.

Just a few days ahead of Huawei's Beauty event, where the P6 will officially unveil, the company has published a few images of its thinnest Ascend handset yet. Huawei is teasing the beauty and the thickness of its upcoming P6 via tweets - but without providing any specific measurements.

However, the usually spot-on leakster @evleaks claimed earlier this week the P6 would boast a 6.18mm thin body. It will also allegedly sport a 4.7-inch 720p display, 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 8MP BSI rear-facing camera with a 4cm macro lens and a 5MP front-facing camera with a feature called Face Enhance.

Earlier leaked press shots of the Ascend P6 revealed it offering a metal body with a brushed appeal, as well as volume rockers on the right and a camera on the back positioned to the left with flash. The recently posted images from Hauwei confirm all of these physical features and further give a glimpse at the smartphone's packaging.

As for more official news from Huawei, the company sort of hinted on Twitter which markets will soon see the P6. It recently tweeted that its 19 June event is actually “global launch event".