  Huawei Ascend W2 image leaks, another WP8 handset incoming

Huawei could be lining up a second, or subsequent, Windows Phone 8 handsets called the Huawei Ascend W2, if an image leaked online proves to be genuine.

The image, which looks believable enough, comes from serial leakster @evleaks, via Twitter, showing the Windows Phone 8 handset from Huawei. There's little to be determined from the image itself, aside from the familiar Windows Phone interface with Chinese labels.

This isn't the first we've heard of the Huawei Ascend W2, which first appeared in a spec reveal in April.

The incoming Windows Phone is said to offer a 4.3-inch 720p IPS display, a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor and 1GB of RAM - a typical loadout for a WP8 handset.

This is joined by the 8-megapixel rear camera, marking a step up over the existing W1 which launched in January 2013.

Huawei is planning a launch event on 20 June, dubbed "beauty", and recently outed it's latest Android handset, the Huawei Ascend P6 via Facebook, which is said to be 6.2mm thick.

Perhaps the Ascend W2 will be the beast to the P6's beauty and also be launched on 20 June?