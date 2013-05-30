Huawei Ascend G510, Y210 and MediaPad 7 Lite added to TalkTalk mobile line up

TalkTalk mobile is set to get two new smartphones and a tablet from Huawei. The Ascend G510 and Ascend Y210, as well as the MediaPad 7 tablet, are decent budget alternatives to Samsung's cheaper Android handsets.

The Ascend G510 will ship in black on 4 June on £10 a month contracts. It features a 4.5-inch screen, 1.2GHz dual-core processor and a 1750mAh battery to keep things ticking over. The phone also runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and uses a 5-megapixel camera for photography.

The Y210 is the cheapest handset in Huawei's line up. You get a 2-megapixel camera, a 1GHz cortex A5 processor and a microSD slot to expand the phone's memory. The Y210 is on sale now on £5 a month contracts. It is also possible to bundle the Y210 with the MediaPad 7 for £15 a month.

Huawei's MediaPad 7 Lite is essentially an attempt to take on the Nexus 7. It is the first tablet from Huawei to launch in the UK and features a 1.2GHz Cortex A8 processor. Specifications don't really come close to the Nexus 7, but you do at least get a 7-inch IPS display. Another entry level product from Huawei but a nice way to get a smartphone and tablet cheaply.

If you fancy picking up any of the new Huawei devices, they are available now on the TalkTalk website.