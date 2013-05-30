  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei Ascend G510, Y210 and MediaPad 7 Lite added to TalkTalk mobile line up

|
1/2  
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

TalkTalk mobile is set to get two new smartphones and a tablet from Huawei. The Ascend G510 and Ascend Y210, as well as the MediaPad 7 tablet, are decent budget alternatives to Samsung's cheaper Android handsets.

The Ascend G510 will ship in black on 4 June on £10 a month contracts. It features a 4.5-inch screen, 1.2GHz dual-core processor and a 1750mAh battery to keep things ticking over. The phone also runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and uses a 5-megapixel camera for photography.

huawei ascend g510 y210 and mediapad 7 lite added to talktalk mobile line up image 2

The Y210 is the cheapest handset in Huawei's line up. You get a 2-megapixel camera, a 1GHz cortex A5 processor and a microSD slot to expand the phone's memory. The Y210 is on sale now on £5 a month contracts. It is also possible to bundle the Y210 with the MediaPad 7 for £15 a month.

Huawei's MediaPad 7 Lite is essentially an attempt to take on the Nexus 7. It is the first tablet from Huawei to launch in the UK and features a 1.2GHz Cortex A8 processor. Specifications don't really come close to the Nexus 7, but you do at least get a 7-inch IPS display. Another entry level product from Huawei but a nice way to get a smartphone and tablet cheaply.

If you fancy picking up any of the new Huawei devices, they are available now on the TalkTalk website

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments