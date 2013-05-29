  Huawei Ascend P6 confirmed on Facebook by Huawei

Huawei has confirmed it is launching the Ascend P6, a phone said to be 6.2mm-thick via, it's official Facebook page.

"#Ascend P6 Story# We believe that upcoming release of the flagship Huawei Ascend P6 will WOW all consumers. Huawei used the best materials and components, did amounts of reliability testing and invested a lot into the Huawei Ascend P6. Consumers often can't imagine the amount of time and work that goes into creating such a phone. We never really had a chance to explain to the consumers that we are the best, but in fact let the phone sell itself," reads the post, although it offers very little else in terms of detail.

We first caught wind of the Huawei P6, expected to be launched in June, via an official-looking press shot from leakster EvLeaks.

The press shot gives us a close and personal look of the handset, confirming its metal body, thin sides and Huawei's Emotion UI on-top of Android. You'll notice a brushed appeal to the handset, with the volume rockers on the right and camera on the back positioned to the left with flash. EvLeaks also leaked white and pink versions.

If previous leaks are any indication, the Ascend P6 will feature a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 8GB of storage space and Emotion UI 1.6 on top of an unknown version of Android.

Pocket-lint will be live from the event next month to bring you the latest. In the meantime, keep it locked to our Huawei hub for new developments.