  Huawei Ascend P6 press shot leaks at 6.2mm thin

Huawei is launching its thinnest Ascend handset yet, at 6.2mm-thick, during its media event planned for 18 June. That's not stopping leakster EvLeaks from posting a revealing press shot of the Ascend P6 on Twitter for all to see ahead of the event.

The press shot gives us a close and personal look of the handset, confirming its metal body, thin sides and Huawei's Emotion UI on-top of Android. You'll notice a brushed appeal to the handset, with the volume rockers on the right and camera on the back positioned to the left with flash. EvLeaks also leaked white and pink versions.

Interestingly, on Wednesday Huawei device chairman Richard Yu confirmed on Sina Weibo that the leaked device was part of the P series that will be unveiled at the 18 June press conference, according to Engadget. Yu has since deleted the post, we assume because he doesn't want to give away too much before the event.

If previous leaks are any indication, the Ascend P6 will feature a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 8GB of storage space and Emotion UI 1.6 on top of an unknown version of Android.

Pocket-lint will be live from the event next month to bring you the latest. In the meantime, keep it locked to our Huawei hub for new developments.