Huawei Ascend P2 UK release date revealed, coming in June

Huawei has announced that the Ascend P2 Android smartphone will be released in the UK in June. The exact date is yet to be revealed, but considering the Chinese manufacturer is holding a press event in London on 18 June, we suspect it will be on that day or soon after.

Pocket-lint went hands-on with the P2 at MWC in February and pointed to its superfast LTE Cat 4 modem as a specific highlight. It makes the 4G handset capable of reaching 150Mbps data speeds, when coupled with a network that provides the connection.

Other standout features and specification include a super-slim 8.4mm frame, 4.7-inch "Infinity" screen, 13.1-megapixel camera on the rear, 1.3-megapixel on the front, and a home-grown 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM.

The battery life is boosted by Huawei's proprietary Quick Power Control and Automated Discontinuous Reception technologies. The company claims that these reduce power consumption by up to 30 per cent. It sports a 2,420mAh battery.

Coming with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean from the box, the Huawei Ascend P2 smartphone will be available in black and white on numerous UK carriers.