Huawei Ascend G510 comes to UK with Vodafone, 4.5-inch and 1.2GHz dual-core processor

Huawei's Ascend G510 will launch on 12 April on Vodafone. The new handset, which will cost £130 on pay as you go or £13 a month, provides a good combination of value for money and performance.

For the money, the G510 is fairly impressive. It has a big 4.5-inch screen and a 1.2 GHz dual-core chip inside. The handset is running on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with Huawei's Emotion UI running on top.

On the back of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera with a VGA resolution front-facing camera. Video recording is up to 720p in quality.

The 4.5-inch screen is slightly low on the resolution front, at 480 x 854 pixels, but then this will have helped to keep costs down. Included is a decent-sized 1700 mAh battery and a microSD slot so you can expand the handset's memory.

At £130 that's quite a bargain, particularly when you factor in that handset running Android Jelly Bean. Those after a budget phone could do much worse than the G510. Expect more on the handset when it launches in the UK on 12 April.