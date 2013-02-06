  1. Home
More Huawei Ascend P2 pictures leak

Before its rumoured Mobile World Conference 2013 arrival, Huawei's upcoming Ascend P2 has made yet another appearance, after its specs and press shot were leaked in January. 

China-based mobile blog GizChina was able allegedly to get its hands on the device a few weeks before MWC. According to the publication, the P2 features a 4.7-inch 1080p display, rather than the 4.5-inch 1080p display previously rumoured by UnwiredView. 

GizChina further says the handset will ship in both 1GB and 2GB options, and will feature Huawei's eight-core system on chip design that was revealed at CES 2013. It will reportedly start at $480 unlocked, which may be a compelling purchase for those not looking to sign a contract.

The P2 is a follow-up to the Ascend P1 released last spring, which featured a dual-core 1.5GHz processor, Ice Cream Sandwich, 4.3-inch display and extremely thin design. Other rumoured specs for the P2 include that it will feature a 3000 mAh battery and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Huawei's Richard Yu has already confirmed: "Huawei will be launching two new products at MWC that are more innovative than these two phones," in closing at the company's CES press event.

Further hinting at the P2, in a press invite sent to us, the curved ends for the handset on the graphic look like the screen design that Huawei has used in the P series before. 

more huawei ascend p2 pictures leak image 2

Pocket-lint will be attending Mobile World Congress 2013 in full-force to bring you the latest.

