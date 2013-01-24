  Huawei Ascend P2 press shot leaks ahead of alleged MWC announcement

Huawei has made it clear that it wants to prove itself as a serious, high-quality smartphone manufacturer in 2013. After announcing a bevy of new handsets at CES 2013, the company has more in store for Mobile World Congress 2013.

According to a report from EvLeaks, which has been spot-on with mobile rumours in the past, Huawei will introduce the Ascend P2 as its 1080p flagship at its press conference in Barcelona. Along with an alleged press image of the handset, specs have been detailed.

The Ascend P2 will reportedly feature a quad-core processor, full 4.5-inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, 3000 mAh battery, and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. This handset is a follow-up to the Ascend P1 released last spring, that featured a dual-core 1.5GHz processor, Ice Cream Sandwich, and 4.3-inch display.

Lastly, the report notes the handset will ship with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and the possibility of a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU.

It's worth noting that Huawei's Richard Yu said: "Huawei will be launching two new products at MWC that are more innovative than these two phones," in closing at its CES press event. If rumours are to be believed, Huawei will be announcing a new P series Android smartphone at MWC.

No word on pricing or availability, but Pocket-lint will be live at the trade show in late-February to bring you the latest.