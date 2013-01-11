Huawei: New P series Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress

Huawei will announce a new P series Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2013 in Barcelona next month.

As we previously reported, at the close of the Huawei CES 2013 press conference, Richard Yu, CEO of Consumer Business Group at Huawei, said: "Huawei will be launching two new products at MWC that are more innovative than these two phones."

It seems that Yu couldn't keep the details completely secret, revealing more details to Engadget in a CES stage interview.

Yu is reported to have said that a new P series phone will be launched at MWC, confirming that it will be very slim. The Huawei Ascend P1 S, which we assume the new handset will replace, was only 6.68mm thick.

It is also confirmed the phone will have a "beautiful metallic body".

At CES, Huawei launched the Ascend Mate and the Ascend D2, both of which impressed us, so it looks to be a great year for the Chinese company.

So with CES 2013 drawing to a close, eyes now turn to Barcelona as the tech circus moves on. Of course, we'll be at Mobile World Congress bringing you all the news as it happens.

