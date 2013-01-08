Huawei Ascend W1 Windows Phone launched, coming to O2 UK

Huawei has launched its first Windows Phone 8 handset, the Hauwei Ascend W1, at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

The new handset, running on Microsoft's recently updated mobile platform, will be launched on O2 in the UK and will be hitting stores in Q1 2013.

The new handset comes with a 4-inch, 800 x 480 pixel resolution display, so not the sharpest WP8 display around. It is an IPS display however, so should offer nice vibrant colours and good viewing angles.

Internally there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8230 dual-core processor, clocked at 1.2GHz, with Adreno 305 graphics. There's a 25-megapixel camera on the rear, with autofocus and flash.

You get 4GB of internal memory which is on the low side, although this can be expanded via microSD card, up to 32GB of additional storage.

There's a 1950mAh battery powering the whole thing, which Huawei says will give it a best-in-class standby capacity of 470 hours. How that equates to use on a hard day remains to be seen.

Hauwei say the "design is inspired by a tropical island" (?) and it comes in an array of bright colours, including blue, red, black and white. O2 will be stocking the Huawei Ascend W1 in blue and ruby pink.

"We want to bring Windows Phone 8 to as many of our customers as possible and we’re really pleased to be working with Huawei to launch the Ascend W1," said David Johnson, O2 UK general manager for devices.

"The Huawei Ascend W1 looks great in blue or pink and brings the power of personalisation to a whole new audience with its affordable price."

What is it with Windows Phone 8 handsets and wild colours?

The Huawei Ascend W1 will be available from O2 in Q1 2013, prices to be announced, but we expect it to be affordable.

It will be on sale in China and Russia from January 2013, with other territories to follow.